Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls' manager since the club was formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman is aiming for back-to-back promotions.

The club, which was formed in 2019, has won all 36 competitive matches they have played but have seen their first two seasons hit by Covid-19.

The Bulls were promoted to the Combined Counties League Premier Division South this summer after a league restructure having led the league in 2020.

"It's definitely possible, that'll be the aim as always, we'll aim to go and get promoted," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"But this year it'll certainly be tougher and I think there'll be half-a-dozen teams that will also have the same ambition.

"With only one guaranteed spot it'll be difficult, but we'll definitely be giving it a good go."

The Bulls will become the first men's side from Jersey to play in the FA Cup next month when they host Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round on 7 August.

It will be a first home game for the St Helier-based side since 7 March, 2020 as the islanders begin their league campaign with three away matches as they hope for a decrease in Covid-19 cases to allow teams to travel to Jersey.

"We're coming up to six weeks into pre-season, they've trained three times a week during that period," added Freeman.

"We were hoping to have pre-season games, unfortunately that hasn't happened.

"It hasn't made it easy, but they've got on with it and worked hard."