Jack Ross aims to sign "one or two" players after agreeing a new contract at Hibs

Jack Ross has signed a new deal to remain as Hibernian head coach until 2024.

Ross, 45, took over at Easter Road in 2019 and led Hibs to third place in last season's Scottish Premiership.

They begin their season in Thursday's Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg against Andorra's Santa Coloma in Edinburgh.

"We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that," said Ross.

"We've got a terrific group of players. We are looking to bring in one or two to strengthen our group and I believe we have an exciting season ahead of us."

Chairman Ron Gordon described former St Mirren and Sunderland boss Ross as "a terrific leader for our team and club" and added: "He shares our vision of the possibilities at Hibs."