Ben White: Arsenal sign England defender from Brighton in £50m deal

Ben White
White was presented by the club alongside manager Mikel Arteta (left) and technical director Edu

Arsenal have signed England defender Ben White from Brighton for £50m.

The 23-year-old, who was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2020 squad, has agreed a long-term contract at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners agreed a deal in principle last month with the move completed following White's return from holiday.

"Ben was a top target for us and it's great that we've completed his signing," manager Mikel Arteta told the club's website.external-link

"Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

"And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans."

The transfer completes a meteoric rise for the defender, who was released by Southampton as a teenager before being signed by Brighton in 2016.

He spent time out on loan at Newport and Peterborough before joining Leeds on loan for their Championship-winning season in 2019-20.

White's performances at Elland Road attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Leeds themselves, but the defender instead signed a new four-year contract with the Seagulls last September.

That deal put Brighton in a strong negotiating position this summer and it is understood they rejected two bids from the Gunners before agreement was finally reached amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

White earned his first call-up to the England squad as part of Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, appearing in warm-up wins against Austria and Romania.

He was initially among the seven players cut from the final squad before returning as a replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, though he did not make an appearance at the tournament.

White is Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

White will wear the number four shirt at Arsenal, which was vacant after the exit of defender David Luiz.

Comments

Join the conversation

454 comments

  • Comment posted by DeShurland, today at 16:32

    Ben White linked with Liverpool - fans go crazy "what a player", "bargain".

    Ben White joins Arsenal - fans go nuts "signed a nobody"

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 16:41

      AppleTVL replied:
      Well it’s not that he’s a nobody joining Arsenal, it’s because joining Arsenal will make him a nobody 😂

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 16:28

    Sad we couldn't keep him at Elland Road a year ago, but Arsenal have got themselves a future superstar defender.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 16:32

    I actually think this is a great signing and he could be one of those central defenders who could be at Arsenal for years. It does however seem a bit strange that they can find this sort of money for a player yet only recently they were getting rid of club staff (probably earning poor wages) to cut costs! Football has its priorities all wrong

    • Reply posted by Denzil, today at 16:43

      Denzil replied:
      He could be at Arsenal for years, but if Arteta will not if does not deliver European football.

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 16:23

    It doesn’t seem that long ago that we had to sell our star player, Mark Beeney, to Leeds for £350k just to keep the club afloat. How times change.

    Good luck to Ben at Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by walt, today at 16:51

      walt replied:
      And how times have changed. Great business by the Albion. On reflection his Leeds loan was a mistake which then undervalued him. Think we would of got 60 mil if he’d not gone.

  • Comment posted by MrJ-Zieleniewski, today at 16:20

    50 million pounds, not a bad player but... really 50 million?

    • Reply posted by Rumidge, today at 16:32

      Rumidge replied:
      It does seem a bit steep, probably around £35mil is what most would have valued him at. However, there's a premium on young and English.

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 16:30

    Ben White was awesome for us at Leeds under Beilsa's training, hope it works out for him at Arsenal....

    • Reply posted by RossO, today at 16:35

      RossO replied:
      He was even better in the Premier League under Potter's training

  • Comment posted by Parlez Vous Del Boy, today at 16:29

    £50m is almost a starting point for any reasonably good to high quality player these days.

    Personally I worry ever more where football is headed. Contracts are meaningless, and agents have more say over a player's whereabouts than their club does.

    Lord knows what our legends of yesteryear make of the present state of the game we love, as far as the moral implications are concerned.

    • Reply posted by Viva Las Vegas, today at 17:13

      Viva Las Vegas replied:
      I think you happen to add £15 million on to a players valuation if he happens to be English - a lucrative "development fee"

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 16:20

    Decent player but £50m? World’s gone mad

    • Reply posted by Parlez Vous Del Boy, today at 16:42

      Parlez Vous Del Boy replied:
      Agreed, and I also apply that to Sancho and other insane transfers.

      I don't suppose the agents care though!

  • Comment posted by gary worthing, today at 16:48

    Best of luck Ben, thanks for your Time at BHA

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:45

    Crazy money

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 17:56

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      For a tinpot player yes.

      For a Virgin Van Dijk, a Mohammed Salah, or our goalkeeper = not crazy. 🤷

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 17:01

    As a Brighton supporter I can only thank Arsenal for the £50m quid. It will come in very handy. Brilliant bit of business by Tony Bloom. I hope the lad does well at his new club.

    • Reply posted by MyrtleM, today at 17:24

      MyrtleM replied:
      Fingers crossed Brighton spend the money wisely.

  • Comment posted by Obi Wan Iwobi, today at 16:36

    Its similar to the John Stones to City transfer - and although it took a few seasons, this season has shown that it has paid off long term. Fingers crossed this is the same.

    Oh and re Varane - White's wages arent £300k+, hes younger, and yes there's an English quotient tax to meet squad rules. Fine.

    Right direction, but please dont buy Ramsdale for £30m...

    • Reply posted by matthueycamo, today at 17:06

      matthueycamo replied:
      Stones was a better player at a younger age and also had 10 mostly legitimate caps though when he went to City.

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 16:21

    More then Varane?? Hope this is good business

    • Reply posted by SSC, today at 16:48

      SSC replied:
      It isn't, Arsenal are doing what United were doing i e buying average English players at highly inflated fees. United have come to their senses and have much better value in Varane who is a class player. I am not a United fan by the way.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 16:32

    Good signing for the Gooners !
    Chelsea fan.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:28

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Good signing but did Arsenal really need him when they have so many other squad needs? Money better spent in other areas perhaps?

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:06

    C'mon BBC. Headline should read; Manchester United don't sign Ben White

    • Reply posted by Jurgen Gurner, today at 17:11

      Jurgen Gurner replied:
      obsessed with Manchester United

  • Comment posted by Kevin Gerard, today at 16:41

    More worried about spending £30 mil on Ramsdale, a goalkeeper!!!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:16

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      That would be hilarious, considering he's been relegated last 2 seasons.

  • Comment posted by pawcypig, today at 16:24

    An incredible fee! But, if he solidifies what has been a nightmare area for Arsenal, he will be worth it.

    • Reply posted by Patto45, today at 16:31

      Patto45 replied:
      They’d the third best defence in the league last season, hardly a nightmare.

  • Comment posted by sussex-by-the-sea, today at 16:30

    £50m for Brighton's 3rd best centre back

    • Reply posted by undercover10, today at 16:31

      undercover10 replied:
      Lol 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 16:21

    Good luck Ben. Great signing

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 16:41

    I think Ian Holloway sums it up perfectly

    "To put it in gentleman’s terms, if you’ve been out for a night and you’re looking for a lady and you pull one, you’ve done what you set out to do. We didn’t look our best today but we pulled. Some weeks the lady is good looking and some weeks she’s not. Our performance today would have been not the best looking bird but at least we got her in the taxi."

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 17:02

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      Ian Holloway was garbage at Grimsby Town !
      Look where Grimsby ended up !
      Holloway's back on the chat circuit is he ?

