Last updated on .From the section Luton

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu played 44 times in the Championship last season as Luton finished 12th

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has signed a new undisclosed-length contract to remain with Luton Town.

The 27-year-old's previous deal expired at the end of June and he was initially offered fresh terms at the end of May.

DR Congo international Mpanzu has made 298 appearances for the Hatters - helping them to three promotions - since joining from West Ham in 2013.

"I know it's taken a while with going away on international duty but I know I've made the right decision," he said. external-link

Luton manager Nathan Jones added: "He had a fantastic season and he's only going to get better. He sees that and we are delighted to get him done because he's an important player for us."