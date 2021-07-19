Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Griffiths, St Johnstone, Rooney, Rangers, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
New Celtic captain Callum McGregor has warned team-mate Leigh Griffiths he is on his last chance at the club. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says of Griffiths "the rest is up to him" after he re-joined the Celtic squad in time for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier first leg against Midtjylland. (Record)
Rotherham are expected to make a renewed bid to sign St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney. (Courier - subscription required)
Captain Jason Kerr remains focused on St Johnstone despite being flattered by transfer interest. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan believes Rangers may offload Nikola Katic and George Edmundson this summer. (Sun)
Rangers attacking target Santiago Moreno of Colombian club America de Cali is being lined up for a move by MLS sides Atlanta United and Portland Timbers. (Record)
Daniel Andersson says his former Malmo team-mate Filip Helander will become the enemy if the Swedes progress past HJK Helsinki to face Rangers in next month's Champions League qualifier. (Sun)
Caroline Weir is eager to win gold as part of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics after Scotland missed out on a place at next summer's Women's European Championship. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Malawi full-back Kieran Ngwenya, 18, has signed a new deal at Aberdeen, tying him to the club until 2024. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly dismisses suggestions he is injury prone. (Record)