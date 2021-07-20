Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watch Glasgow City lift SWPL1 trophy for 14th season in row

Glasgow City will begin their 14th successive top-flight title defence at home to Motherwell on 5 September.

SWPL1 has been expanded to 10 clubs for season 2021-22, with teams playing each other three times over the course of the league campaign.

Last season's runners-up Celtic start away to Aberdeen while the Dons' fellow promoted side Hamilton Academical are away to Hearts.

Rangers, third last term, host Forfar and Spartans visit Hibernian.

Last season's top two meet in the second round of fixtures with Celtic at home to City on 12 September, with the first Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts the following Sunday.

The league season's first meeting of Celtic and Rangers takes place on 7 November.

SWPL2, which will be expanded from eight to 10 teams in 2022-23, opens with an all-Glasgow tie between Partick Thistle and Queen's Park on 5 September.

Boroughmuir Thistle take on St Johnstone, Dundee United host Stirling University and Kilmarnock visit Glasgow Women on the second tier's opening day.