Kauno Zalgiris v The New Saints (Tue)

New Saints beat Glentoran 2-0 through goals from Declan McManus and Leo Smith

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick is happy his side will be away in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Kauno Zalgiris.

Saints reached the second qualifying round via a 2-0 win at home over Glentoran, to earn a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Limbrick hopes for a similar result in Lithuania ahead of the return leg.

"If we can take them back here with a 1-1, being in front or in touch then I fancy us against anyone," he said.

"I think we're really strong here (Park Hall) and the way we play on this pitch is massive.

"The way we try and pass it can be an advantage for us."

Kauno Zalgiris secured their placed in the second qualifying round with a 2-0 aggregate win over Gibraltar's Europa FC.