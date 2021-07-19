Prishtina v Connah's Quay Nomads (Tue)

Connah's Quay Nomads dropped into the Europa Conference League after losing to Alashkert

Welsh champions Connah's Quay Nomads have again seen their European plans hit by Covid-19.

One player has has tested positive and they are again down to a squad of 16, including three youth team players, for Tuesday's Europa Conference game with FC Prishtina in Kosovo.

Nomads were without eight players for last week's 1-0 Champions League defeat by Alashkert of Armenia.

However, club captain George Horan and summer signing Thomas Bibby are back.

"We would have been in a really problematic position if we didn't have players returning," said assistant manager Jay Catton.

Horan and Bibby missed the extra-time defeat in Armenia last week, which saw Nomads exit the Champions League and drop into the Europa Conference League.

However, the club confirmed they will be without two players following the Uefa-approved testing that recorded one positive test.

A statement said: "Ahead of traveling to Kosovo, the club have undertaken a thorough investigation into any close contacts with the positive case and have identified one player who must also self-isolate despite testing negative."

Catton said it was testament to the club's precautions that they have not been further impacted, but admitted they are still without part-time players who are unable to take the time to quarantine upon their return.

Jay Catton is Nomads' director of football as well as assistant manager

He added: "It's been a challenging trip again… we're a bit thin again.

"It's a tough ask we seem to be getting knocks left right and centre at the moment, but we'll adapt and try and come up with the result.

"There is frustration. We've shown our strength as a club in the last few weeks getting around problems, being able to fulfil and be competitive in games, but as a club we'd love to not to be missing eight players.

"There's no blame game it's nobody's fault. We have to adapt. There's bigger discussions about budgets in leagues, the finance implications compared to teams we play, and talk of summer football for the Cymru Premier will always raise its head this time of year.

"Personally I think it would be a big aid to be in season, but it's not going to be the golden egg that if we went summer football then European results will all change.

"The factors are what they are, but every club has challenges and we have to get on with them."