Hibernian finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, seven points ahead of Aberdeen

Hibernian will meet Croatian side Rijeka or Gzira United of Malta in the third qualifying round of the new Conference League if they beat Santa Coloma of Andorra.

Aberdeen face Austria Vienna or Breidablik of Iceland if they get past Swedish side BK Hacken.

Both Scottish teams play the first legs of their second qualifying round ties at home on Thursday.

The third round ties will be played on 5 and 12 August.

Aberdeen have played Rijeka twice in recent years, losing 4-0 on aggregate in 2019 and winning 5-2 four years earlier. Hibs have never taken on Croatian opponents before.

Austria Vienna, who finished eighth in the Bundesliga last term, lost to Aberdeen in the 1980-81 European Cup and were beaten by Hearts in the 1988-89 Uefa Cup.

Rijeka were third in Croatia's First Football League last season.