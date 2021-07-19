Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Cillian Sheridan (left) last played in Scotland with Kilmarnock in 2013

Dundee have signed experienced striker Cillian Sheridan on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old former Republic of Ireland forward was most recently with Wisla Plock in Poland.

He started his career at Celtic and also featured for Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Sheridan has also had spells in Bulgaria, England, Cyprus, Australia and Israel in a career that has amassed more than 400 club appearances.

