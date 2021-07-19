Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner is about to start his fourth full season at the Championship

Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner has signed a new deal with Blues, tying him to Lee Bowyer's Championship club until June 2024.

Gardner, 29, was originally signed on loan for Blues from Aston Villa by Garry Monk in August 2018.

He then signed on a more permanent basis in June 2019 in a deal that took fellow midfielder Jota to Villa.

"At 29, I feel I'm reaching my peak. With the gaffer coming in last season, we're in a really good place," he said.

"We've had a tough couple of years but the last 10 games of the season was the most exciting and enjoyable time I've had at the club. We've all got that buzz back and we feel like we can kick on."

Gardner, who had a year remaining on his existing three-year deal, has opted to take up the option of extending that contract, to add to his tally of eight goals in 118 appearances.

His elder brother Craig Gardner, the former Villa, Sunderland, West Brom and Blues midfielder, has since remained on the Birmingham backroom staff, now as technical director.