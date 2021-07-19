Dane Murphy replaces Ioannis Vrentzos as Forest CEO

Championship side Nottingham Forest have appointed former Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy as chief executive officer.

The American, 35, replaces Ioannis Vrentzos, who leaves after four years.

Chairman Nicholas Randall QC told the club website: external-link "Dane was the outstanding candidate with an impressive record."

During his time with the Tykes, Murphy helped the club stabilise in the second tier and last season helped them reach the play-offs.

Randall added: "His work at Barnsley was widely recognised as being exemplary and his role in turning around the fortunes of the club in such a short space of time is testament to his vision and talent."

Murphy, who spent eight seasons playing professional football in his homeland and in Germany, said he was "deeply honoured" to join Forest and that the club is "on the precipice of something really tremendous".

"The work starts now," Murphy said. "We have transfer business to conduct with Chris Hughton, who is an extremely well respected, experienced and successful manager at the highest levels of the game.

"We have a challenging but exciting journey ahead of us. I can assure every supporter of this football club that everybody fortunate to work at and represent your club will not rest until we bring you the success that you deserve.

"It is a historic club with global recognition. It is humbling that [owner] Evangelos Marinakis has placed his trust in me to lead the club forward. It is a unique opportunity and I can't wait to get started."