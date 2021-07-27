Raphael Varane: Man Utd confirm agreement with Real Madrid to sign defender
Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign World Cup-winning France defender Raphael Varane.
It is understood the clubs have agreed an initial fee of £34m, which could rise to £42m with add-ons.
United say the transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised".
Centre-back Varane, 28, made 360 appearances for Real after arriving from French side Lens in 2011.
More to follow.
