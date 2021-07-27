Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign World Cup-winning France defender Raphael Varane.

It is understood the clubs have agreed an initial fee of £34m, which could rise to £42m with add-ons.

United say the transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised".

Centre-back Varane, 28, made 360 appearances for Real after arriving from French side Lens in 2011.

More to follow.