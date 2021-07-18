Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have agreed to sign Rubin Kazan's Sweden defender Carl Starfelt but are now waiting on a visa and confirmation of when he can come to Scotland under current restrictions. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic's hopes of a 10% sell-on fee from Moussa Dembele being sold by Lyon are dwindling with the striker expected to remain with the French side. (Sun) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos has not asked to leave Rangers amid reports of interest from Porto.(Record) external-link

But Heerenveen have received a bid for midfielder Joey Veerman, who has been linked with Rangers. (Record) external-link

Rangers have agreed to help Celtic's Champions League qualifying opponents Midtjylland by letting the Danish side use their training centre before Tuesday's first leg. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair believes his old club have the quality to overcome Midtjylland. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ethan Ross hopes to join Southampton as a free agent but Aberdeen would receive a compensation fee for the 19-year-old winger. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Theo Snelders urges the club to give new manager Stephen Glass time to deliver success. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee are close to signing former Celtic, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan.(Courier - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale will pursue new additions after Saturday's League Cup defeat by Alloa. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link