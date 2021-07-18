Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Starfelt, Rangers, Morelos, Midtjylland, Ross, Sheridan

Scottish gossip

Celtic have agreed to sign Rubin Kazan's Sweden defender Carl Starfelt but are now waiting on a visa and confirmation of when he can come to Scotland under current restrictions. (Record)external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic's hopes of a 10% sell-on fee from Moussa Dembele being sold by Lyon are dwindling with the striker expected to remain with the French side. (Sun)external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos has not asked to leave Rangers amid reports of interest from Porto.(Record)external-link

But Heerenveen have received a bid for midfielder Joey Veerman, who has been linked with Rangers. (Record)external-link

Rangers have agreed to help Celtic's Champions League qualifying opponents Midtjylland by letting the Danish side use their training centre before Tuesday's first leg. (Sun)external-link

Former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair believes his old club have the quality to overcome Midtjylland. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Ethan Ross hopes to join Southampton as a free agent but Aberdeen would receive a compensation fee for the 19-year-old winger. (Record)external-link

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Theo Snelders urges the club to give new manager Stephen Glass time to deliver success. (Evening Express - subscription required)external-link

Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee are close to signing former Celtic, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan.(Courier - subscription required)external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale will pursue new additions after Saturday's League Cup defeat by Alloa. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Scotland's Billy Gilmour impressed for Norwich in Friday's friendly win over King's Lynn Town but Canaries coach Daniel Farke has urged fans not to put too much pressure on the on-loan Chelsea youngster. (Sun)external-link

