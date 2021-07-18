Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Jake Hyde's career began at Swindon

Wrexham have signed striker Jake Hyde from National League rivals FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 27 Halifax appearances in 2020-21.

Hyde said: "I had a couple of clubs in for this summer, and once Halifax let me know Wrexham were one of those, I spoke to the manager and from then on it was the only option for me."

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was "really pleased" at the signing.

Parkinson said: "Jake's an experienced goalscorer at this level. He's got the know-how.

"He's a good character and brings experience and quality."