Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi featured for Swansea on loan in the past two seasons

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on a five-year deal.

The England Under-21 international, who underwent his medical on Thursday, becomes new boss Patrick Vieira's third signing at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old has had two loan spells at Swansea after coming through Chelsea's youth system.

"It's a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League," said Guehi.

"I'm really excited to get going. [The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that's come in.

"A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come."

Vieira, who replaced Roy Hodgson as Palace boss earlier this month, is looking to refresh his squad and bring down the average age.

Guehi is the club's third arrival this summer after they completed deals for French attacking midfielder Michael Olise, 19, and 27-year-old English goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

On Thursday, defender Joel Ward committed his future to the club, signing a two-year deal, while the Eagles announced that Kristian Wilson will be joining Vieira's backroom team as first-team coach.