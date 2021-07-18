Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebecca Holloway helped Northern Ireland qualify for the 2002 European Championships

Defender Rebecca Holloway has signed a new two-year deal at Women's Super League club Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old has been with Blues since joining from American Women's Premier Soccer League side Nashville Rhythm in 2019.

Holloway has also received international recognition, winning three caps for Northern Ireland.

"[Blues] gave me an opportunity to play in the top flight and achieve my dream," Holloway told the club website.

"Playing here has opened up the chance for me to represent my country and potentially take me to my first major tournament next summer.

"Working with Scott [Booth - manager] is going to be a new and exciting challenge for all the players.

"Now it's time to show him what I am capable of and ensure I am fully prepared for the upcoming season."