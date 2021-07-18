George Curtis: Former Coventry City captain and manager dies, aged 82
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Former Coventry City captain and joint-manager George Curtis, who along with John Sillett guided the club to its 1987 FA Cup triumph, has died aged 82.
As a centre-half, Curtis was known as the 'Ironman' by fans, and helped win promotion from the Fourth to the First Division before joining Aston Villa.
Curtis later returned to Coventry, eventually becoming managing director in addition to a season as co-manager.
He and Sillett secured the Sky Blues' first major trophy.
The club said it was "devastated" by news of Curtis' death and offered condolences to his family and friends.
City won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in a thrilling final at Wembley.
- How to be a teenager and an elite athlete: Hear from one of the youngest participants at Tokyo 2020
- Have You Heard George's Podcast?: George the Poet is back with season three of his award-winning podcast