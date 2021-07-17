Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Stevie Mallan returns to the club he spent the second half of last season on loan with

Midfielder Stevie Mallan has left Hibernian to join Turkish Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the club, with the agreement including an option to buy.

Malatyaspor have announced Mallan has signed a two-year contract.

He made 17 appearances in the Turkish top flight last season, scoring two goals.

The St Mirren academy product joined Hibernian from Barnsley in 2018, and managed 20 goals and 17 assists in his 95 appearances at Easter Road.

