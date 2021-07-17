Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have opened talks with Southampton about another loan deal for goalkeeper Fraser Forster (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link .

Sunderland are considering making a move to bring Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths in on loan (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link .

Udinese and Watford are set to rival Celtic for transfer target Brandon Soppy, according to reports in France (Daily Record) external-link .

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs say he wished John Lundstram had signed for his old club instead of Rangers (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi and Kristoffer Ajer won't feature at all in the first leg of Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round against FC Midtjylland (The Times - subscription required) external-link .

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has revealed that Covid rampaged right through the entire player pool of the Scottish Premiership club (Press and Journal). external-link