Nathan Patterson and James Tavernier are "fantastic players", Steven Gerrard says

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is contemplating tweaking his system to squeeze right-backs James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson into the same team.

It is a similar dilemma faced by Scotland when Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson were vying for the one left-back position.

Gerrard pushed Tavernier into midfield during Saturday's draw with Arsenal.

"They are two fantastic players, so I can't have one of them on the bench for every game of the season," he said.

"We're going to consider it because it's two really good players, but it's not going to happen at the flick of a switch. It is something we're going to have to work on in training - we'll have to get them used to it."

Patterson earned a place in Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad despite being limited to 14 club appearances last season with Tavernier established as captain and contributing 19 goals during a league title winning season.

Scotland's solution was to deploy Tierney, who was an Arsenal substitute in the 2-2 draw at Ibrox, into a three-man central defence and that is also one option being being considered by Gerrard.

"If we use this system, it will be more in a back three or a 4-1-4-1 where James is more out wide, where he is more used to being where he is when he plays right back," he told Rangers TV.

"There will be times when it will suit us. There will be times when I don't need it, but it is something that is on my mind and it is something we are going to experiment with."