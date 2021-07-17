Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Neil Etheridge joined Birmingham from Cardiff in September 2020

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been released from hospital after treatment for Covid-19.

Etheridge, 31, was taken into hospital earlier this week but is now recuperating at home with his family, head coach Lee Bowyer said on Saturday.

"Everybody is smiling and grateful that he is back home," Bowyer added.

"It is great news. We can't rush, and have to see how he progresses, but the most important thing is he is back with his family."

The former Walsall keeper made 43 appearances for Blues last season after joining from Cardiff City.