Jade Pennock signed for Sheffield United in 2018 after a spell at Doncaster

Birmingham City have signed winger Jade Pennock following her departure from FA Women's Championship club Sheffield United.

Pennock, 28, has agreed a 12-month deal with the option of another year with Blues and is head coach Scott Booth's first new signing since taking charge.

The former Leeds trainee scored 29 goals in 67 appearances in the second tier for Sheffield United.

"For me, it is the challenge of playing at the next level," Pennock said.

"I've wanted to do it for a while and that's what attracted me to the club."