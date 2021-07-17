Scottish League Cup
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005056
2Inverness CT11002023
3Stirling11003213
4Cove Rangers200226-40
5Peterhead200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22007166
2Arbroath22003036
3Kelty Hearts100101-10
4East Fife100102-20
5Elgin200217-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar21103035
2Montrose21103034
3Dundee11004043
4Ross County100103-30
5Brora Rangers200207-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22005056
2Livingston11003033
3Cowdenbeath21011103
4Alloa100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21103034
2Falkirk11005143
3Hamilton11001013
4Albion201115-42
5Edinburgh City200204-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21013213
2Motherwell11001013
3Queen's Park21011103
4Annan Athletic201124-22
5Airdrieonians10101101

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Kilbride21103034
2Stranraer21013123
3Clyde11001013
4Morton201103-32
5Kilmarnock100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22004046
2Dunfermline21014313
3Stenhousemuir11002113
4Partick Thistle100124-20
5Dumbarton200215-40
