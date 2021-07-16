Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have given Mich'el Parker the chance to resurrect his career by handing the former Liverpool youth midfielder a contract until January.

The 22-year-old Englishman has been without a club since leaving West Ham United's under-23 set-up last year.

But he impressed Well manager Graham Alexander after a few months training at Fir Park.

"Mich'el has been training with us for a while now and shown a gradual improvement," Alexander said.

"He's a young player who has been at Liverpool and West Ham but lost his way a little. He's now got an opportunity here to show he can build a successful football career."

Parker, a defensive midfielder who has also been on the books at Arsenal and Derby County, could make his debut in Saturday's Scottish League Cup group game against Queen of the South.

"He has some work to do, but he has the ability and there's a will from him to take this chance," Alexander added on his club website. "We look forward to helping him achieve that."

