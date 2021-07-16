Last updated on .From the section Irish

Donnelly has been a key figure in Larne's attack since they gained promotion to the Irish Premiership

Larne have announced their intention to part ways with Conor Devlin and Martin Donnelly by making both players available for transfer.

The experienced duo have been regulars in Tiernan Lynch's side in recent seasons, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in the 2018-19 season.

Donnelly came off the bench as Larne beat Bala Town in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday, while goalkeeper Devlin has not played since April due to injury.

The Inver Reds signed former Linfield keeper Rohan Ferguson this summer but the departure of Devlin, and indeed Donnelly, will come as a surprise to many.

In a short statement Larne said Donnelly was available for transfer immediately, while Devlin will first complete his rehabilitation from injury at the club.