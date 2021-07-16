Last updated on .From the section Man City

Nmecha, who is a product of City's youth academy, switched his allegiance to Germany in 2019

Manchester City and Germany Under-21 striker Lukas Nmecha has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old spent an impressive season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium last year, scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances.

Hamburg-born Nmecha, who represented England at youth level, previously played for Wolfsburg during a loan spell in 2019-20.

He featured for City in the Carabao Cup and twice in the Premier League.