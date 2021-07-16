Callum Doyle: Sunderland sign Manchester City defender on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have signed Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a season-long loan deal.
The 17-year-old made 12 appearances for the club's under-23 side as they won the Premier League 2 title last season.
Boss Lee Johnson told the club website: "We are grateful to Manchester City for believing in us as a club to be able to help develop somebody like Callum.
"We are delighted to put him amongst our squad and believe that he can be a real positive for us."
