Champions League: Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final after 2021 switch
Last updated on .From the section Football
Istanbul is to host the 2023 Champions League final while Dublin will stage the following year's Europa League final.
The Turkish capital will replace Munich as the host city after the 2021 final was moved from Istanbul to Porto.
Coronavirus restrictions saw May's Champions League final taken away from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium 16 days before Chelsea faced Manchester City.
Dublin gets the Europa League nod after four Euro 2020 games had to be moved.
Organisers Uefa said the decision to host the final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium was part of a "settlement agreement".
|Men's European finals
|Year
|Champions League
|Europa League
|2022
|St Petersburg, Russia
|Seville, Spain
|2023
|Istanbul, Turkey
|Budapest, Hungary
|2024
|London, Wembley
|Dublin, Republic of Ireland
|2025
|Munich, Germany
|Bilbao, Spain
Istanbul had been due to stage European club football's showpiece match in 2020 and 2021 but Uefa was forced to make changes in both years due to Covid-19.
Lisbon took over as host for a final-eight 'mini-tournament' last year and the all-English encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City in May 2021 was switched to Porto.
As a result of the latest change, Munich's Allianz Arena will now host the Champions League final in 2025 rather than 2023.
The 2024 final will remain at Wembley while next year's encounter is due to be played in St Petersburg.
The 2025 Europa League final will be held in Bilbao, along with the 2024 Women's Champions League final.
- Who will find the best takeaway in town?: Game of Thrones' Hodor goes against Radio 1's Gemma Bradley
- 'They're not fans, they're racists': Football, Racism and Social Media streaming now on BBC iPlayer