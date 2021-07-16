Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Rollin Menayese is Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor's 11th summer signing

Walsall have signed centre-back Rollin Menayese from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joined the Stags from Bristol Rovers last summer but made just 14 appearances before moving to Grimsby Town on loan in January.

Menayese played 21 times for the Mariners but could not prevent them going down to the National League.

"I'm an aggressive, athletic defender, comfortable on the ball, work hard and give everything I've got," he said. external-link

Menayese will be ineligible to play against his parent club this season.

