Rollin Menayese: Walsall sign Mansfield Town centre-back on loan
From the section Walsall
Walsall have signed centre-back Rollin Menayese from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old joined the Stags from Bristol Rovers last summer but made just 14 appearances before moving to Grimsby Town on loan in January.
Menayese played 21 times for the Mariners but could not prevent them going down to the National League.
"I'm an aggressive, athletic defender, comfortable on the ball, work hard and give everything I've got," he said.
Menayese will be ineligible to play against his parent club this season.
