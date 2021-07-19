Last updated on .From the section Luton

Mick Harford was a player at Luton before holding various coaching roles

Luton Town assistant manager Mick Harford is to receive treatment for prostate cancer.

The Championship club said the 62-year-old was diagnosed in December and will step away from his duties as he starts radiotherapy treatment in mid-August.

Former Hatters and Wimbledon striker Harford won two England caps and has held numerous coaching roles at Luton.

"I'm really happy with the treatment I'm receiving, albeit it's going to be a long journey," he said. external-link

"It means I won't be around on a daily basis at the training ground, which as everyone knows, is what I love doing.

"I want to thank everyone at the football club for their support. Gary [Sweet, chief executive] and the board, Nathan [Jones, manager], the staff and all the players have been so helpful to me over the past few months."

Harford, who also played in the top flight for Derby, Chelsea and Coventry, was part of the Luton side that won the League Cup in 1988 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal at Wembley.

His career spanned more than 700 matches between 1977 and 1997.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton had surgery last week after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.