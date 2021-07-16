Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town finished 17th in their first season in League Two last season

Harrogate Town have signed former Exeter City defender Lewis Page and former Fleetwood Town defender Nathan Sheron ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Page, 25, came through West Ham's academy and spent last season with Exeter, making 35 appearances.

Prior to joining the Grecians, Page was with Charlton Athletic for three years, turning out 27 times at the Addicks.

23-year-old Sheron joins having spent the past two weeks on trial and was on loan at St Mirren last season.

