Andy Dallas started his career at Rangers but never made a first-team appearance for the Scottish Premiership side

Cambridge United striker Andy Dallas has signed a new one-year contract with the newly promoted League One club.

Dallas joined from Glasgow Rangers in 2019 and played 28 games in his first season, but spent last term on loan with National League side Weymouth, where he scored 12 goals in 25 matches.

The 21-year-old told the club website: external-link "It is a great opportunity to be a part of the team going into next season.

"Coming off a positive experience on loan has given me a lot of confidence."

Dallas added: "I have learned a lot about myself on and off the pitch which has made me more equipped to kick on this season.

"I am glad to get it over the line and now I want to get my head down in pre-season and I look forward to the challenge this season brings for all of us."