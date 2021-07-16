Blondy Nna Noukeu: Crawley Town sign Stoke City goalkeeper on loan
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City.
Noukeu, 20, has been part of the Cameroon squad at senior and Under-21 and Under-23 level.
He played his youth football in Belgium for Royal Excel Mouscron.
Manager John Yems told the club website: "Blondy came down to train with us at the end of last season, he's a very good goalkeeper and we'd like to thank Stoke for agreeing to the deal."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.