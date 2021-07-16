Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jess Sigsworth joined Manchester United in 2018 after helping Doncaster win the WSL2 title in 2017-18

Leicester City have signed Manchester United striker Jess Sigsworth as they continue preparations for their first season in the Women's Super League.

The 26-year-old played 66 games in all competitions during a three-year spell at United, scoring 26 goals.

She said: "It's a club with a massive ambition. They did extremely well in the Championship. I'm looking forward to being a part of this journey."

Sigsworth has represented England at Under-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 level.

She made her senior debut for Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2011 and had a brief spell at with Notts County Ladies before rejoining Doncaster in 2015 and then signing for Man Utd in 2018.

