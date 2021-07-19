Tottenham Hotspur: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Nuno Espirito Santo
30 June 2021 - Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as manager on a two-year deal
Lucas Moura
7 July 2021 - Lucas Moura is all smiles as Tottenham return for pre-season training
Nuno Espirito Santo
7 July 2021 - Nuno Espirito Santo leads a Tottenham pre-season training session
Oliver Skipp
13 July 2021 - Oliver Skipp (right) trains with Tottenham in pre-season following a loan spell with Norwich City last season
Dane Scarlett and Matt Doherty
13 July 2021 - Matt Doherty (right) will be reunited with Tottenham's new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who he played for at Wolves
Dane Scarlett
17 July 2021 - Dane Scarlett (right) celebrates his first senior goal for Tottenham against Orient
Nuno Espirito Santo
17 July 2021 - Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Tottenham ends in a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient

