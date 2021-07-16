Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Felipe Anderson previously played for Lazio between 2013 and 2018

Felipe Anderson has rejoined Lazio from West Ham, three years after signing from the Serie A side.

The Brazilian midfielder, 28, joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m in 2018 - a club record fee at the time.

He scored 12 goals in 73 appearances for David Moyes' side, but spent last season on loan at Porto.

Anderson had a medical in Rome on Tuesday, having being on the bench for West Ham's 2-2 friendly draw with Dundee last Friday.

He scored 34 goals in 177 appearances during his first spell at Lazio from 2013-2018 and his fee has not been disclosed.