Molly Bartrip played for Tottenham at Under-10 level and spent time in the youth systems at Charlton Athletic and Arsenal before joining Reading

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Molly Bartrip after her departure from fellow Women's Super League club Reading.

The 25-year-old defender, who joined the Royals in 2014, has agreed a two-year contract with Spurs.

"Molly has played in the WSL for seven years - that amounts to a great deal of experience " head coach Rehanne Skinner told the club website. external-link

"She is someone who is going to help us in our ambitions to keep driving the team forward and improve on last year."