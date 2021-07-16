Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Sam Clucas scored two goals in 26 appearances last season

Midfielder Sam Clucas has signed a new two-year contract with Championship side Stoke City.

Clucas, 30, has made 100 appearances in all competitions since joining the Potters from Swansea City in 2018.

He started his career at Lincoln City and has also played for Mansfield Town, Chesterfield and Hull City before joining the Swans for £16m.

"Sam has been an important player over the past three years," manager Michael O'Neill told the club website. external-link

"We are delighted that he is committed to us for at least another two years."