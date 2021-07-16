A capacity of 12,000 fans was allowed at Hampden for four Euro 2020 matches

How can 12,000 be allowed into Hampden for Euro 2020 matches, but only 2000 permitted to be inside a similarly-sized Ibrox a month later?

Why is Murrayfield granted permission to have 16,500 at a Lions Test a couple of weeks before Hibernian and Hearts have their crowds capped at 2,000 in the same city?

The decision-making process around allowing fans back into stadiums has appeared unclear and contradictory and more than one club to query how the outcomes are decided.

As of Monday, crowds of 2000 seated supporters can be accommodated in any ground without express permission. And larger capacities can be applied for on a game-by-game basis.

Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian have all done that for their impending European qualifiers, and Rangers for Saturday's friendly against Arsenal. But how does the process work?

What's the first step?

Clubs apply directly to their local authority for the increase in capacity. Basically, they need a safety certificate.

Aberdeen, for example, asked Aberdeen City Council if they could have 8,000 fans at their Europa Conference League tie with Hacken on Thursday and their Scottish Premiership opener with Dundee United on 1 August.

However, after the Scottish Government announced that 1m social distancing rules would remain at Level 0, they submitted a revised proposal for just over 5,000 fans. That was ratified on Friday, meaning around 65% of their season-ticket holders can attend.

Hibs' representatives met with Edinburgh City Council on Thursday to put forward a case to have 9,000 at their Conference League game with Santa Coloma next week, having been allowed 2,000 at last weekend's friendly win over Arsenal following a request for 5,000. They expect to a decision on Monday.

And it could take until then for Glasgow City Council to respond to Celtic's request to have 18,000 at their Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland the following day.

What criteria do they have to meet?

They are wide-ranging and complex. Clubs must show that the numbers they are asking for can be housed inside the stadium safely, while ensuring all social distancing and health and safety measures are being adhered to.

This includes how supporters will enter and exit ground, staggered arrival times, how they will reach their seats, what toilet facilities they can use, and the widespread provision of hand sanitisers.

What is the Scottish Government's role?

The councils are guided by the rules set down by the Scottish Government but they are the ones who take the final decisions and issue the safety certificates.

However, the local authorities often - but not always - seek advice from Holyrood. That may, in part, be to mitigate against a variation in rulings in different parts of the country but also because it is government officials who are in regular contact with football's Joint Response Group.

To that end, it has been suggested external-link the likes of the Hampden and Murrayfield games were considered "flagship events approved by the Scottish Government" so are treated differently.

How do clubs decide who gets the tickets?

The most common approach so far has been for clubs to ballot season-ticket holders or offer them priority, but larger crowds does open up the possibility of a general sale.

Also, some clubs have restricted availability to those who live locally - ruling out some of their own fans as well as away supporters.

And what happens when - as in Celtic's case - the decision is likely to be taken the day before the game? The Glasgow club have yet to confirm how they intend to distribute tickets.