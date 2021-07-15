Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Furuhashi, Ajer, Lawal
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
J-League side Vissel Kobe announced that Celtic have reached an agreement to sign forward Kyogo Furuhashi in the early hours of Friday morning. (Daily Record)
Celtic are close to selling Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford in a £13.5m deal. The newly-promoted English Premier League club have been in talks over the Norway international in recent days, with an agreement now thought to have been reached. (Daily Mail)
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is set to undergo a medical in London today after a fee was agreed with Brentford. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic's pursuit of Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy has been played down by the French club's sporting director Florian Maurice. (Daily Record)
Vitesse Arnhem will fight to keep forward Danilho Doekhi this summer amid reported interest from Rangers and a number of English clubs. (Daily Record)
Celtic have beaten Chelsea, Norwich and a Serie A side to Watford's Bosun Lawal, 18, in a cut-price deal. (Herald)
Livingston boss David Martindale has called for the Joint Response Group and Scottish Government to consider relaxing the ten-day self-isolation on players who are contacted through track and trace but test negative. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Jack Ross is hopeful of having Christian Doidge and Josh Doig available for Hibernian's friendly against Raith Rovers this evening after Covid disrupted the duo's return to training. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen summer signing Declan Gallagher hopes to emulate the club's defensive greats after taking Alex McLeish's old squad number five. (Press & Journal)