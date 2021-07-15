Last updated on .From the section Scottish

J-League side Vissel Kobe announced that Celtic have reached an agreement to sign forward Kyogo Furuhashi in the early hours of Friday morning. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are close to selling Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford in a £13.5m deal. The newly-promoted English Premier League club have been in talks over the Norway international in recent days, with an agreement now thought to have been reached. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is set to undergo a medical in London today after a fee was agreed with Brentford. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic's pursuit of Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy has been played down by the French club's sporting director Florian Maurice. (Daily Record) external-link

Vitesse Arnhem will fight to keep forward Danilho Doekhi this summer amid reported interest from Rangers and a number of English clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have beaten Chelsea, Norwich and a Serie A side to Watford's Bosun Lawal, 18, in a cut-price deal. (Herald) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale has called for the Joint Response Group and Scottish Government to consider relaxing the ten-day self-isolation on players who are contacted through track and trace but test negative. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Jack Ross is hopeful of having Christian Doidge and Josh Doig available for Hibernian's friendly against Raith Rovers this evening after Covid disrupted the duo's return to training. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link