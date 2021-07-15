Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian will face Santa Coloma in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after the Andorrans defeated Mons Calpe of Gibraltar.

A late equaliser in the first leg had given Mons Calpe hope, but Santa Coloma progressed convincingly on aggregate with a 4-0 victory on home turf.

Jack Ross' side will host the first leg next Thursday before heading to Andorra a week later.

Santa Coloma finished third in their country's Primera Divisio last season.

With 13 league titles and 10 domestic cups, they are the most successful team in the microstate bordered by France and Spain but last won their domestic title in 2019.

They have only won two ties in 18 years of involvement in European competition.

They edged through on away goals against Urartu (then called Banants) of Armenia in the Champions League first qualifying round in 2014 and defeated Tre Penne of San Marino in the competition's preliminary stage five years later.

More to follow.