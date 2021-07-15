Marc Guehi: Chelsea defender close to joining Crystal Palace
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a permanent deal for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.
The England Under-21 international underwent his medical on Thursday, and will sign his contract in the coming days.
The 21-year-old has had two loan spells at Swansea and has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Palace, under new manager Patrick Vieira, are looking to refresh their squad and bring down the average age.
He will become Vieira's third signing after Palace completed deals for Michael Olise and goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
Earlier on Thursday, defender Joel Ward committed his future to the club, signing a two-year deal.
The Eagles also announced that Kristian Wilson will be joining Vieira's backroom team as first-team coach.
- Get news and features about your favourite team direct to your phone with the BBC Sport App's Premier League club news notifications, along with line-ups, latest scores and results. Download the App here: Apple - Android - Amazon.
- Notifications, Live Guide, social media and more with BBC Sport