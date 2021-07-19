Wolves: 2021-22 pre-season preparations in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Bruno Lage
17 July 2021 - Bruno Lage's first game in charge of Wolves ends in a 1-0 defeat by Crewe Alexandra
Francisco Trincao
17 July 2021 - Francisco Trincao makes his debut for Wolves in the friendly loss at Crewe
Raul Jimenez
17 July 2021 - Raul Jimenez makes his first appearance for the club since he fractured his skull in November 2020
Conor Coady models the new Wolves Castore kit
15 July 2021 - Conor Coady models the new Wolves shirt, made by kit manufacturers Castore
Bruno Lage
13 July 2021 - New Wolves manager Bruno Lage gives instructions in training
Raul Jimenez
13 July 2021 - Raul Jimenez is back in training ahead of the new season following his fractured skull
Fabio Silva
13 July 2021 - Fabio Silva has a shot at goal in training
Francisco Trincao
4 July 2021 - Wolves sign Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao on loan

Top Stories