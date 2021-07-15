Last updated on .From the section Irish

Caolan Loughran is returning to play for his hometown club

Ballymena United have announced the signings of five players ahead of the 2021-22 Irish Premiership campaign.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnston and central defender/midfielder Dougie Wilson join the Sky Blues from Dungannon Swifts.

Former Carrick Rangers players Caolan Loughran, Lee Chapman and Chris Rodgers have also been recruited.

Centre-backs Rodgers and Loughran are returning for second spells at the Showgrounds club, who have seen a number of players depart recently.

Among the players to leave the Braidmen are goalkeeper Ross Glendinning, Kofi Balmer, Jim Ervin, Johnny Addis, Tony Kane, James Knowles, Ryan Harpur and Cathair Friel, with Trai Hume returning to Linfield at the conclusion of his loan spell.