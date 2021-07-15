William Saliba: Arsenal defender to spend season on loan at Marseille
From the section Arsenal
Arsenal and France Under-20 international William Saliba will join French side Marseille on loan for the upcoming season.
The centre-back, 20, signed for the Gunners from St Etienne in 2019 for a reported £27m but has yet to make his first-team debut.
He was loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign and spent the second half of last season with Nice.
Arsenal technical director Edu said the move would be good for Saliba's career.
He told the club's website: "Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan.
"William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time.
"William is a player with strong natural ability and next season has the potential to be really beneficial for him at Marseille, a good club.
"To play another season in Ligue 1 will be very important for his development."
Arsenal start the new Premier League season at promoted side Brentford on Friday, 13 August at 20:00 BST.
