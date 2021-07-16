John Fleck and John Lundstram were team-mates with Sheffield United in the Premier League

John Fleck says former Sheffield United team-mate John Lundstram took up "an incredible chance at one of the biggest clubs in the world" by joining Rangers.

Englishman Lundstram moved to Ibrox this summer after two seasons in his country's Premier League ended with the Blades' relegation.

Fellow midfielder Fleck made 59 Rangers appearances before heading south.

"He said they were very interested in him and I said, 'you need to give it a go'," Fleck tells BBC Scotland.

The 29-year-old Scotland international admits that "a lot of people in England aren't too keen" on Scottish football but thinks it is different when it is Rangers or city rivals Celtic who come calling.

Nevertheless, Lundstram had cited Rangers manager and fellow Liverpudlian Steven Gerrard as a major attraction.

"He's probably not gone for Rangers - he's probably gone just to meet Steven Gerrard," Fleck suggests. "I think he's come out and said it himself.

"It's just a thing in Liverpool. He was obviously an amazing player for everyone, but particularly in that city."

Fleck, who had spells with Blackpool and Coventry City before moving to Bramall Lane, thinks the 27-year-old is "more than capable" of thriving in the Scottish Premiership.

"The pressure on him at Rangers will be miles more than it will ever be playing for the majority of teams in the Premier League with the history of the club," he says.

"Rangers won the title last season, so everyone's tails will be up going into the new season and hopefully he's a part of a successful team as well."

So what kind of player are the Scottish champions getting?

"He can play anywhere in the midfield," Fleck points out. "Rangers tend to play with a three in there and we played a little bit of that at Sheffield United, but he can easily play the sitting role as well.

"He's two footed, big and strong, so he's got all the attributes to succeed."

Fleck is returning to training with his club side after an elongated break following his inclusion with the Scotland squad at Euro 2020.

Despite recovering from a bout of Covid-19 days before the finals, he did not make any appearances in the three group games but adds: "It was obviously great to be selected to be a part of it in the first place and great to be around the squad for the games.

"I had a bit of a nightmare at the start with the Covid thing, but putting that aside, it was a great experience. Even though I didn't get any minutes, it was just good to be in and around about it."