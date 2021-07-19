Liverpool: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Virgil van Dijk training with the team in Austria
12 July 2021 - Virgil van Dijk's recovery from his knee injury is looking positive for Liverpool. The defender has been out since October 2020
Leighton Clarkson, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadio Mane in training
14 July 2021 - Roberto Firmino is missing from Liverpool's attacking trio after getting an extended break following his Copa America appearance with Brazil
Loris Karius with Adrian in Liverpool's pre-season training
15 July 2021 - Loris Karius (middle) is back with Liverpool for pre-season following the end of his loan spell at Union Berlin
Tren Alexander-Arnold back in training
15 July 2021 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training after an injury forced him to miss out on England's Euro 2020 campaign
Jurgen Klopp leading a training session
15 July 2021 - Jurgen Klopp is keeping his team in Austria for four weeks and only coming back to England the same week of Liverpool's first Premier League fixture
Liverpool players stretching in pre-season
16 July 2021 - Jurgen Klopp has taken a 34-man squad to Austria for pre-season
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk stretching
16 July 2021 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) made just 17 appearances for Liverpool last season
Mo Salah training in Austria with Liverpool
15 July 2021 - Mohamed Salah joins Liverpool's pre-season campaign having not been released to feature in the Olympics with Egypt

