Dion Dublin helped Cambridge win promotion from the old Division Four as play-off winners in 1989-90

Ex-Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin has been appointed as a director at former club Cambridge United.

The 52-year-old scored 73 goals in a four-year spell with the U's from 1988, helping them win successive promotions to the second tier of English football.

He joined Man Utd in 1992 and also played for Coventry City, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Celtic and Norwich.

Dublin told the club website external-link joining the Cambridge board was an "honour".

"I have always had a special relationship with the fans," he said. "I have followed the team's fortunes closely since I left and promotion last season was hard earned and hugely deserved. I have no doubt the team will be competitive in League One."

Dublin, who works as a BBC football pundit and is also a presenter on the BBC's Homes Under The Hammer, added: "I am looking forward to playing an active part in making the club even stronger.

"I already know a number of the board and I met Mark Bonner (head coach) in November when I was filming for the BBC and I was left very impressed.

"It is very clear there are good people involved from top to bottom, on and off the pitch, with a genuine desire to do as much as possible for the city and the community."