Quiz: How well do you know the Premier League? Take our bumper quiz

Teemu Pukki, Phil Foden, Mo Salah

The Premier League is back.

The football never ends - a new English top-flight season is almost upon us and we've put together a mammoth quiz to see if you're ready for the next nine months.

Keep a note of your score and let us know how you do using #bbcfootball

Round one - what happens next?

Round two - the promoted clubs

Round three - the new signings

How well do you know this summer's Premier League signings?

Round four - the captains

Can you name all 20 Premier League captains?

Round five - the unusual kits

Round six - who am I?

Round seven - the goalscorers

Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers form the 2020-21 season?

Round eight - the managers

Can you name these Premier League managers by their club history?

